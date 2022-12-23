Ghana waives pre-arrival visa acquisition requirement for visitors

The government of Ghana has waived the pre-arrival visa acquisition requirement for travellers visiting Ghana effective Thursday, December 22, 2022 to Sunday, January 15, 2023.
Passengers can now opt for visa-on-arrival, waiving the requirement for prior approval during the period.
This was contained in a directive issued Thursday by the Ministry of Transport in Ghana to all airlines.
"Following consultation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Tourism Authority, approval has been given for passengers travelling to Ghana to opt for visa-on-arrival waiving the requirement for prior approval. This arrangement is effective from 22nd December, 2022 to 15th January 2023," the directive issued by the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah said.
"Consequently, it would be appreciated if systems are updated to reflect this new arrangement and those responsible for checking-in passengers traveling to Ghana advised not to insist on entry visas prior to their boarding".
The move is in support of the government’s “Beyond the Return” initiative.
"Beyond the Return" is a 10-year Project under the theme "A decade of African Renaissance (2020-2030)" and is built on 7 pillars. It is a follow-up to the successful 2019 Year of Return, Ghana which sought to connect Africans in the diaspora with their roots.
The initiative has attracted widespread interest among Africans in the diaspora, a large number of whom have since traveled to and/or relocated to Ghana since 2019.