GH¢500,000 Compensation for families of Ejura shooting victims

The families of the two young men who lost their lives in the shooting incident at Ejura in the Ashanti Region last year have received GH¢250,000 each from the government as compensation for the death of their relatives.
Three others who were injured during the same incident are expected to be compensated later.
On June 29, 2021, Abdul Nasir Yusif and Murtala Suraj Mohammed died from gunshots from a joint team of police and military during activities related to the burial of a social activist in the area, Ibrahim Muhammed, popularly known as Kaaka.
Three others sustained gunshot wounds, with one of them losing a leg.
A government delegation led by the Deputy Interior Minister, Naana Eyiah Quansah, last Saturday presented a cheque for the amount to the families at a ceremony at Ejura in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality.
Recommendations from inquiry
A committee set up by the Minister for the Interior to investigate the issue submitted its report in September last year.
It was chaired by a Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Kingsley Koomson, with Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso and Ms Juliet Adimi Amoah as members.
Among the 10-point recommendation, the committee advised that adequate compensation be paid to the families of the two deceased persons, Yusuf and Suraj Mohammed.
It further recommended that the three persons who got injured during the incident — Louis Ayikpa, Awal Misbau and Nasif Nuhu — should also be compensated.
Presenting the cheque to the representatives of the families at a durbar last Saturday, Ms Quansah announced that compensation for the injured victims would be paid later.
“Today’s presentation is to the two families of the deceased persons," she said.
"For the injured victims, doctors will examine them and advise, and we will accordingly come in to support,” she said.
Case not closed
Representatives of the two families received the compensation and thanked the government and stakeholders who ensured that the compensation was paid.
“We are thankful to the Chief of Ejura for following up the issue. Again, we are thankful to our Imams for supporting us with prayers to ensure that we do not witness a similar incident,” Mr Abdullah Abubakar, a family member of the late Yusif, said on behalf of the two families.
Lawyers for the families, however, said the compensation did not end the issue and that they would press for charges.
"This compensation offer does not discharge the obligations of the state and its actors to the victims and the Ejura community, including the prosecution of the offenders.
“The families remain committed to pursuing their cause for justice, including pressing the case for the immediate and urgent criminal prosecution of the actors involved in these heinous crimes,” lawyers for the families stated.
They also indicated that the families would meet the Attorney-General, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, tomorrow to raise the case for the prosecution of the individuals involved in the incident.