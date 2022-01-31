Ga Presbytery launches 100th anniversary

The Ga Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has launched its centenary anniversary, with a call on Ghanaians to unite for national cohesion, peace and sustainable development.
The Chairperson of the Ga Presbytery, Rev. Dr Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, said it was important for leaders and the public to be united in the interest of the country, irrespective of their political, religious or ethnic inclinations.
He described the rancour and division in Parliament over the E-levy as an unfortunate situation which should not be allowed to continue.
“Ghana was in existence before the NDC and the NPP and will continue to exist even after them. All of us must close our ranks and be united as one nation.
“Parliament, churches and all of us must come together because it is the development of this nation that is important,” he said.
According to him, God had been merciful and spared Ghana the conflicts and wars that had destroyed other countries and, therefore, Ghanaians must be united to protect the peace and tranquillity of the country.
Anniversary launch
The Ga Presbytery was one of the five foundational presbyteries formed in 1922 after the Basel Mission (now the PCG) decided to reorganise its administration structure.
The presbytery has since given birth to two other presbyteries — the Dangme Tongu Presbytery, formed in 1972, and the Ga West Presbytery, created in 2016.
Currently, the Ga Presbytery is one of the biggest in the PCG, with 24 districts under its jurisdiction.
The centenary anniversary was launched at the Osu Ebenezer Presbyterian Church yesterday on the theme: “Grateful for our heritage: Forging ahead in unity and faith”.
Activities lined up for the year-long anniversary celebration include symposiums, a heritage trail, quizzes, sports and public lectures, with the climax on December 18, when the entire Ga Presbytery will meet at the Black Star Square for a thanksgiving service.
Significance
Rev. Dr Kwakye thanked God for guiding the Ga Presbytery and the entire PCG throughout its existence in the country.
The anniversary, he said, was significant because it highlighted the numerous contributions the Ga Presbytery and the PCG had made to the country in all spheres of life.
“We thank God for what he has done and continues to do for us. The PCG continues to be a significant force, contributing to the quality of this country in terms of education, health, social services and the development of the Christian faith,” he added.
Sermon
Delivering the sermon, the Clerk of the General Assembly of the PCG, Rev. Dr Godwin Nii Noi Odonkor, said it was time for Christians to acknowledge the importance of God in all schemes and for them to abide by His tenets.
“We must dwell with God and pursue His ways. We must show mercy and pursue justice and fairness because this is who God is and requires of us,” he added.
writer’s email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.