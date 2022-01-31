Nii Nortey Owuo IV enstooled as Osu Mantse

The Owuo We Royal House and the Osu Kinkawe Dzase have enstooled Nii Nortey Botchway as the Osu Mantse, with the stool name Nii Nortey Owuo IV.
The enstoolment of Nii Owuo, a legal practitioner and lecturer based in the United States of America, follows the death of Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, who was the Osu Mantse until his passing last year.Follow @Graphicgh
The final enstoolment rites were performed at the Adjuwate (Osiahene) Palace in Osu at a colourful ceremony before the Osu Mantse was introduced to the public.
The ceremony, attended by representatives of the Osu royal family, was characterised by traditional culture, including drumming, singing and firing of muskets.
In his first public speech, Nii Owuo said his reign would focus on the development of Osu, the education of children, and youth skills development.
He said judging from the peaceful nature of the ceremony, with all quarters of the royal family involved, peace would give a chance for the rapid development of Osu.
The Osu Mantse thanked all the houses and quarters that helped in the enstoolment process.
While acknowledging that there were some existing divisions among the people of Osu due to past events, he promised to work with the Osu Traditional Council and elders to send positive signals for the development of Osu.
He also acknowledged that there were many problems hindering the progress of Osu, saying they may not be solved in a day but promised to provide the right leadership to bring development.
"Finally, we have come to a time in Osu where for the sake of growth, peace and development, Osu is going to have one chief," he said.