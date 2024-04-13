Next article: Two dead in clash between youth, Navy at Tema Manhean

Fowls dominate Sallah feast in Kumasi

Emmanuel Baah Apr - 13 - 2024 , 11:14

There was high demand for fowls and Guinea fowls in Kumasi for the preparation of meals to celebrate the end of the 30-day fast (Eid-ul-Fitr) by Muslims in the city last Thursday.

At various markets and some road intersections, fowls were on display for sale to last-minute buyers.

Unlike the Eid-ul-Adha celebration where Muslims slaughter animals such as cows, sheep and goats, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated modestly.

Rounds

When the Daily Graphic’s roving cameraman combed through town, especially on the road from Roman Hill to Alabar, a Muslim-dominated community which connects the Central Mosque, dealers in birds occupied almost every available space to attract buyers.

Prices of the live fowls ranged from GH¢80 to GH¢150, and GH¢120 to GH¢200, based on one’s preference.

Patrons who wanted their fowls dressed for them had their wishes fulfilled because some dealers came along with coal pots.

There was also traffic congestion on the main roads leading to the Central Mosque, following the presence of the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who joined the Muslim community to observe the Eid prayers.

Photoshoot

Being a memorable day for the celebrants, they took the opportunity to take pictures of various kinds and in different styles.

It was, therefore, a field day for photographers, most of whom had mounted their stands at vantage points and offered instant pictures to patrons.

Police officers deployed to the enclave to ensure peace and order had a tough time controlling the ecstatic crowd of celebrants.