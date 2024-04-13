Two dead in clash between youth, Navy at Tema Manhean

Benjamin Xornam Glover Apr - 13 - 2024 , 10:53

Two persons have been confirmed dead following a clash between some youth and navy personnel at Tema Manhean in the Greater Accra Region.

The incident took place in the evening of Friday, April 12, 2024.

The youth, as part of this year's Kplejoo festival had embarked on a street procession and on arrival at the street in front of the Eastern Naval Command, a misunderstanding ensued between the youth and the ratings on duty. In the process, a vehicle belonging the Navy was allegedly destroyed by some youth in the crowd.

In the ensuing fracas between the youth and the ratings, two persons were killed through gunshot wounds.

The bodies of deceased have been deposited at the Tema General Hospital Mortuary while two others who sustained injuries were on admission at the same hospital.

