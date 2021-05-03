First lady inaugurates national secretariat for anglican church

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has inaugurated the new National Secretariat of the Internal Province of the Anglican Church of Ghana at Teshie Nungua in Accra.
The facility will serve as a centralised point for church administration and enhance both the national and international visibility of the church.
Mrs Akufo-Addo said the beliefs of Anglicans were deeply rooted in the word of God which had sustained the work of the church through many generations and saved many souls in the process.
Youth
She asked all Anglicans, especially the seasoned ones, to reach out to the youth to teach them to love God and country and encourage them to live by biblical principles.
Mrs Akufo-Addo acknowledged the hard work of the leadership of the Anglican Church, which she said had contributed in deepening the knowledge of Christ and the message of redemption.
She also congratulated His Grace the Metropolitan Archbishop, Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, on his elevation to the high office of Archbishop and said the systems and structures established over the years and the enormous support by many faithful Anglicans towards the development and transformation of the Anglican Church in Ghana had materialised the vision of the National Secretariat of the Internal Province of the Anglican Church of Ghana.
Gratitude
On behalf of the President, the First Lady expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Anglican Church for the Communion Service at the Jubilee House on March 11, 2021, and expressed the hope of putting into practice the quarterly communion services at the Jubilee House as promised.
Mrs Akufo-Addo also used the occasion to impress on the Anglican Church to continue supporting the government to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic as the battle against the pandemic required the church to be very active and supportive of measures rolled out by the government.
“I count on the Anglican Church to use this Secretariat to also promote the government's policies for the good of our country,” she said.
Ceremony
Present at the inauguration ceremony were the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; a former Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye; past and present senior members of the Anglican Diocese, the Anglican clergy and congregation and elders of the Teshie Traditional Area.