ECG to resolve all vending system challenges today - MD

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has assured that it is working to resolve all the challenges confronting the prepaid vending system.
The ECG’s systems for purchasing credit via E-cash and PNS metering systems went down on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 and remained down for several days.
The situation left many customers in darkness for days as they were unable to purchase credits.
However, the ECG in a statement on Saturday, October 1, 2022, said it has resolved the challenges.
Addressing a press conference Monday, (October 3, 2022), the Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama, said the company was hopeful that it will be able to address all other challenges confronting their third-party vending system “by the close of today.”
He said although the company has resolved the issues encountered, it was only in the Ashanti Region that some customers are still having issues.
He said the company has given contact numbers to all its third party vending points to call should they encounter any challenge.
For the MD, the quick response with which the ECG addressed the challenges it encountered "shows how resilient the company is."
Attached below is a video from the press conference