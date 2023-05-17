Ghana Armed Forces repair roads in Somanya

Ezekiel E. Sottie May - 17 - 2023 , 07:45

Management of the Krobo District branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), has repaired some of the roads in the Somanya township in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region as part of ECG’s corporate social responsibility.

The workers of ECG, the GAF and the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly, led by the municipal chief executive (MCE), Eric Tetteh, and the acting Krobo District Manager of ECG, Christopher Apawu, worked on the roads at Djaba through Akweteman, both in the Somanya township.

They filled the portholes that were creating major problems for road users.

The Tema Region ECG Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mary Sakyiwa Mensah, who spoke to the media on behalf of the company after the work, stressed the need for roads to be maintained periodically to be more motorable, due to their usefulness to society in general, adding, “without good roads, we all suffer the consequences”.

Cordial relationship

She said the issue that came up last year between the company and the customers in the Krobo area had been resolved and there was, therefore, a cordial relationship existing between the company and its Krobo customers as the prepaid meters were installed for the customers.

She explained that currently, arrangements were being made for customers who did not get the prepaid meters to be served.

She was grateful to all the players, including the Energy Minister, the Energy Ministry, the Ghana Armed Forces, traditional authorities from both Yilo and Manya Krobo, the religious leaders, the ECG Management from the national, the region and the Krobo District, as well as the media, for various the roles they played to bring the issue to an end during the crisis.

The MCE of Yilo Krobo, Eric Tetteh, who fully participated in the event, was full of excitement for seeing the military and the ECG workers, as well as some of the assembly workers, working together on the road.

Political game

He explained that during the power crisis in the Krobo area, the citizens saw the military as people who were in to beat and brutalise them, adding: “Today, the same military persons are helping to fix our road, which is the source of my excitement”.

He lauded the ECG for sponsoring the activity which face-lifted the road in the area and added colour to the May Day event in the municipality.

Payment for power

Mr Tetteh said the power that ECG supplied to the customers anywhere in Ghana was bought from energy producers and he, therefore, advised the customers to ensure they paid for the power they consumed for the company to be in good business.

The MCE, however, pleaded with ECG to reduce the cost of extra meters that it was supplying to the customers in the area for them to afford the payment.