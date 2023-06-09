Eastfield Foundation supports Ghana's Green Ghana Day and Nutrition Friendly Schools Initiative

Kweku Zurek Jun - 09 - 2023 , 12:00

The Eastfield Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of Ghana's largest orange plantation, Eastfield Farms, has extended its support to the government's Green Ghana Day (GGD) and Nutrition Friendly Schools Initiative (NFSI) in the Birim Central municipality of the Eastern region.

To mark the third edition of Green Ghana Day, an event was held at Oda Ridge Experimental Basic School where the Eastfield Foundation presented various varieties of orange seedlings to five public and private basic schools.

The beneficiary schools include Oda Ridge Experimental Basic School, Oda Wesley Junior High School, Oda SDA Basic School, El-Shaddai Junior High School, and Hecta International School. The foundation also demonstrated the proper way of planting the seedlings to the students.

In addition to the seedlings, the foundation donated hundreds of fresh organically produced oranges for consumption by students and officials present, as part of the Nutrition Friendly Schools Initiative introduced last year by the Ghana Health Service in partnership with the Ghana Education Service.

Mr. Sam Dokyi, the manager for Eastfield Farms, expressed the commitment of the Eastfield Foundation and its partners, the Orange Growers Association, to the well-being of students in basic schools in the region and beyond.

Mr. Dokyi assured that the foundation will provide follow-up support to ensure the healthy growth of the seedlings planted in the beneficiary schools.

The items were received on behalf of the Municipal Education Director by Owiredu Addo, the Deputy Director in charge of Supervision and Monitoring.

He described the gesture as a "complement" to both Green Ghana Day and the Nutrition Friendly Schools Initiative. Charity Naana Hammond, the Municipal School Health Education Programme (SHEP) Coordinator, commended the timely intervention of the Eastfield Foundation and pledged the directorate's commitment to nurturing the seedlings for the students' healthy life.

However, she appealed to the foundation to extend its reach to the remaining thirty-five basic schools in the municipality.

Ebenezer Theophilus Gyasi, the Nutrition Officer for the Birim Central Municipal Health Directorate, and William Barifi Kwapong, the host headmaster, called on other organizations to emulate the invaluable gesture from the Eastfield Foundation.

The Eastfield Foundation is also known for its Orange Wednesday (One Student, One Orange) and Grow to Consume initiatives, which are currently being implemented in the Achiase district and its surrounding areas, within the Eastfield Farms' catchment areas.

The historic event was supported by Aqua Blue bottled mineral water, which provided refreshments to the participants.