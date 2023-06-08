Don't allow animals destroy planted tree seedlings -ASA Savings and Loans urges citizens

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Jun - 08 - 2023 , 11:50

The Ashaiman Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans Limited, Eugene Owusu Biney has asked cattle owners particularly residents of Ogome, a suburb of Somanya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region not to allow their animals to destroy trees seedlings planted in the area.

He said they should do same to other ruminants, including goats and sheep, stressing that protecting the tree seedlings from animal destruction would enable the trees to survive and grow well.

Mr Biney made the call when his outfit with the support of the Somanya District Office of the Forestry Services Division planted tree seedlings in the premises of some basic schools in the area.

The tree seedlings totalling 200, which were of various species, including coconut, mango, guava, orange, lemon, pear, cassia militia and montalis were planted at the Ogome Anglican Primary and Junior High School and Sra Presby Primary and Junior High School.

CSR

The exercise which was in conformity with ASA Savings and Loans's corporate social responsibility was also to support the government's Green Ghana Initiative, which seeks to grow more trees in the country.

According to Mr Biney, the company had already planted various species of tree seedlings within the premises of the Koforidua Prisons and the Suhum Senior High Technical School.

He said the company had taken on itself to plant over 2,000 tree seedlings in some established institutions especially schools across the country each year.

Ecology preservation

Mr Biney indicated that the company had taken advantage of large stretches of land around schools which had not been planted with anything to plant the trees, explaining planting trees on such locations would not only preserve the ecology of the area but also serve as shades for the pupils to study.

The pupils who also participated in the exercise, he noted would, develop the habit of planting and protecting trees from destruction.

The Somanya District Manager of the Forestry Services Division, Priscilla Asomani took the school children through the process of planting trees and nurturing them.

She encouraged students to take interest in planting trees and also educate those who destroy trees to desist from such practices.

Periodic monitoring

Madam Asomani said her outfit together with ASA Savings and Loans would be monitoring the growth of the seedlings planted to ensure that they survived.

The Headteacher of the Ogome Anglican Primary School, Janet Mamle Atter Matey assured pledged the commitment of the school's management and pupils to take good care of the seedlings planted.

For her part, the Headmaster of the Ogome Junior High School, Nelson Asumani and her counterpart from the Sra Presby JHS, Rosemond Vander Puye said the protection of the planted tree seedlings was a shared responsibility, encouraging everyone in the area to play their parts in making sure that the trees survived.