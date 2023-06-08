'If I were a thief, I would be one of the wealthy people in Ghana' - Prof. Frimpong-Boateng

GraphicOnline Jun - 08 - 2023 , 08:16

Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has made a statement reflecting on his integrity amid allegations of corruption.

After being invited by the Office of the Special Prosecutor to address corruption-related cases regarding expenditures by the disbanded Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, which he chaired, Prof Frimpong-Boateng expressed his belief that he would have been wealthy if he had engaged in illicit activities.

“If I were a thief, I would be one of the very wealthy people in this country. If we all thought about Ghana and had the best interests of this country at heart, we would not be where we are now,” Professor Frimpong-Boateng said.

In an interview with JoyNews, he emphasized his commitment to serving the nation's best interests and his refusal to misuse public funds. Prof Frimpong-Boateng remarked that if more people shared his mindset, Ghana would be in a better state.

He highlighted his personal contributions to the country, including the construction of the National Cardiothoracic Centre, which he accomplished without any financial support from the government.

He further cited his efforts in improving Korle Bu Hospital, transforming the Ghana Red Cross, and introducing various initiatives during his tenure as minister.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng supported the legitimacy of the Office of the Special Prosecutor's investigation and encouraged the avoidance of selectivity in pursuing cases.

He emphasized that all individuals in positions of authority should be held accountable for their actions and called for a collective commitment to acting in the best interest of Ghana.

“If people behaved like I have done, this country would not be the way it is. I built a whole hospital and trained people, added structures and systems to Korle Bu with internally generated funds, and changed the way the Ghana Red Cross operates. As a minister, I introduced a lot of things that, if they had been pursued, we would have made a lot of changes in this country,” he said.

“Since I came from Germany, I planned the National Cardiothoracic Centre at the age of 39 and built this centre without a single cedi contribution from the government. I am talking about the building, and I have done many things, all in the interest of this country. I never thought about myself,” he said.

The former minister acknowledged that if he had committed any wrongdoing, he would willingly face the court to answer for his actions.

“These are monies belonging to the people, therefore we should all account for our stewardship wherever we are. If I have done anything wrong, I stand to go before the court and answer these questions and this should apply to everyone.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng concluded by urging current officials to recognize that they may find themselves in a similar position someday, highlighting the importance of selfless service and its positive impact on the country.

“Those in charge now should know at some point they will be at the other end. if you are on one side of the table, another time you will be at the other end and also receiving questions. Whatever we are doing, we should do it in the interest for Ghana. If you do things without any selfish interest, then this country will be a better place,” the former Minster stated.

He has been granted bail in the amount of GH¢2 million.