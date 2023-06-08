Book of condolence opens in memory of Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo

Mary Anane-Amponsah & Elizabeth Konadu-Boakye Jun - 08 - 2023 , 08:01

A cross section of Ghanaians, including enthusiasts of literary works, have started trooping to the W.E.B. Dubois Memorial Centre in Accra to commiserate with the family of the late renowned Ghanaian author, Professor Ama Ata Aidoo.

This followed a book of condolence opened in honour of the later Professor at WEB Dubois Memorial Centre in Accra yesterday (June 7) by the family.

The family of the astute playwright, author and poet had announced that they would sit from yesterday till tomorrow, June 9 at the Memorial Centre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day to receive mourners and sympathisers.

Dignitaries

Prominent members in society who came by to sign the book of condolence on the first day included lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, a member of the advisory board of Ghana Association of Writers (GAW) and former National Media Commission Chairman, Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Mary Chinery-Hesse, Ghanaian film maker and writer, Kwaw Ansah, and the 2020 flag bearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Brigitte Dzogbenuku .

Also present were old students of Wesley Girl’s Senior High School, especially her 1958 year group mates and Pan Africanists from the Diaspora.

The atmosphere at the centre was solemn with family members and sympathisers wearing black attires to signify their grieving mood.

Nana Gyan-Apenteng said the passing of Ama Ata Aidoo was a sad one and marked the end of a significant era in the country’s history.

He explained that Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo was the last of the independent era writers, including Efua Sutherland and Joe Degraft, “who emerged and defined the Ghana situation through literature and for that this is a very significant moment.

It is almost like passing the torch to the younger generation which is already the generation coming after her”.

“Now the torch has been handed over and we have to be alive to our responsibility as writers and also chronicle what is going on in our lives at the moment”.

Nana Gyan-Apenteng expressed the belief that the late Ama Ata Aidoo would be honoured with the appropriate state burial.

Her works live on

Mrs Chinery- Hesse described Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo as a person who exhibited the good attributes of educating a girl child and therefore was a role model to young people, especially young Ghanaian women.

“This is a very sad occasion but I think it's good that we are all here because we appreciate the life she lived and we are here also in our numbers because we honour her so much and the effort she has put into the art of living and everybody remembers her especially because of her writing”, she said.

Mr Kwaw Ansah said the deceased as a creative artist was a “solid woman” who was passionate about the African struggle in terms of freedom and development and therefore although she was gone, her ideas would never die as “the generation coming will follow Ama Ata Aidoo so that we get out of the gutters we are in”.

President of Wesley Girls Senior High School Old Girls Association, Effie Simpson, said the achievements of Prof. Aidoo would always be touted by the school as she served as a trailblazer with deep literary knowledge.

Brief History

Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo until her passing on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at age 81 was the Life Chairperson of Ghana Association of Writers annual literary festival called GAWBOFEST.

Born Christina Ama Aidoo on March 23, 1942, in Abeadzi Kyiakor, a small town in Ghana.

She was considered one of the leading literary voices in Africa, known for her insightful and powerful works that explored themes of feminism, gender roles, cultural identity and social issues.

Prof. Aidoo's notable works include the novel "Our Sister Killjoy" (1977) which examines the experiences of an African woman living in Europe and reflects issues of colonialism and cultural identity.

She has also written numerous plays, including "Anowa" (1970), a tragedy that explores the conflict between individual desires and societal expectations.

She received recognition and awards for her contributions to literature and activism.