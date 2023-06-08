Ghanaian man involved in attempted murder-suicide involving wife in the USA

A tragic incident unfolded in the USA as a Ghanaian man was engaged in an attempted murder-suicide with his wife, resulting in his death and leaving the woman in critical condition.

The shocking incident began as a domestic violence episode, according to the authorities.

Neighbor Michael Montgomery, expressed their disbelief, stating that the couple had never exhibited any problems before.

The Columbus police received a report of domestic violence in the 4800 block of Glendon Road around 10:36 p.m. However, as officers approached the scene, the situation escalated into a shooting.

Tragically, the authorities discovered the lifeless body of 49-year-old Kwabena Michael Amoako, while a 50-year-old woman, also shot, was rushed to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Montgomery, who was informed about the gunfire by the couple's three young sons, described how they sought help after hearing the argument and gunshots.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Amoako shot the female victim before turning the gun on himself.

Due to the severity of the woman's injuries, the Columbus Police Homicide Unit has taken charge of the investigation.

This incident adds to a concerning rise in homicides related to domestic violence in the City of Columbus this year.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther acknowledged the issue and mentioned that the newly established Office of Violence Prevention is actively exploring ways to reduce cases of domestic violence.

He emphasized the importance of sharing information and providing support and resources to individuals facing such situations.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of this tragic event, Montgomery expressed his regret, wishing he could have done something to prevent it.

He mentioned that there were no apparent signs of such a tragedy before it unfolded, at least as far as he observed.