Danger along N1 highway: Residents complain about structures

Structures are springing up along the N1 in Accra, worsening the existing precarious situation on the highway due to obstructions to motorists’ view.
Some residents along the N1 at Awoshie Water Works in Accra have thus petitioned the Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly over a structure being constructed along the highway.
The petition was copied to the Ghana Highway Authority, which has since asked the developer to move three metres away from the highway.
Residents, however, have claimed that work is still being carried out by the developer to complete the project.
With all kinds of structures being put up along the highway, the apparent nuisance is said to be endangering the lives of road users, pedestrians and even residents in the neighbourhood.
Indeed, some residents complain about vehicles running into their homes.
Resident’s complaint
According to one of the residents, Ms Patience Nunoo, in the course of the past three years, four cases of vehicles veering off the road and running into nearby houses, and two cases of vehicles mounting the pavements had occurred.
“In the past two months, two pedestrians walking along the road have been killed by vehicles, seemingly as a result of the obstructions of the view of the drivers,” she said.
Controversial building
Some sources told the Daily Graphic that the controversial building currently under construction along the highway belongs to the Assemblyman for the Awoshie Electoral Area, Mr Obed Mintah Oduro.
When the Daily Graphic contacted him, Mr Oduro claimed the Municipal Chief Executive had asked that work on the project should be stopped.
Just some few minutes later, he called back and questioned why this reporter had called him to enquire about the issue.
“How did you get this (phone) number? Why have you called to interrogate me on the construction of that particular structure while other structures are being put up along the highway?” he asked.
“I have been a media person before. If you have taken 'soli' (money) from the residents, don’t come and interrogate me,” he said.
“I will look for you,” he threatened.