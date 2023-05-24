Damongo: NEDCo restores power to St Anne's Hospital

Mohammed Fugu May - 24 - 2023 , 07:11

The Northern Electricity Company (NEDCo) has restored power to the St Anne’s Hospital in Damongo in the Savannah Region after it was disconnected for about a week over a GH¢4 million debt.

The restoration of power to the facility followed the intervention of the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, and the Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

Mr Jibril, in an interview, indicated that the Regional Coordinating Council, with support from the MP, would pay part of the debt on behalf of the hospital.

“I have called for a meeting between the regional health directorate, the hospital management and NEDCo in my office this afternoon, so that we can see the way forward, because NEDCo says the amount that has been paid is woefully inadequate,” he said.

Power cut

Two babies died while three others are in a critical condition at the St Anne's Hospital following the disconnection of power to the facility by NEDCo.

The newborns are said to have lost their lives due to the hospital’s inability to test for compatible blood to transfuse them.

On Tuesday, May 2, officials of NEDCo cut power supply to the hospital over a GH¢4 million debt but it was later reconnected after the intervention of Mr Muhazu Jibril.

However, due to the hospital’s inability to pay the outstanding debt, the power distribution company disconnected the facility for the second time last week.

Following the development, out-patient and administrative services came to a halt, which affected healthcare delivery in the area.

The hospital is a member of the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG). According to officials of the hospital, the government was responsible for the payment of the facility’s electricity bills.

For some time now, the facility had not paid the bills, leading to the accumulated debt.

The Out-Patient Department which used to record not less than 80 patients daily is now empty following the power cut, the Daily Graphic gathered.

Background

NEDCo is embarking on a revenue drive to collect some GH¢1.2 billion debt owed the company.

The exercise, which started on Thursday, April 13, 2023, is targeted at households, companies as well as government institutions.

According to the company, the exercise would also be used to clamp down on illegal power connections in the area.