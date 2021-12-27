COVID-19: New infections in Ghana surge

COVID-19 infections are increasing in Ghana, with 1,324 new infections reported in the last few days.
The total active cases as reported by the Ghana Health Service on Monday (December 27, 2021) is 6,361.
There have been 137,760 confirmed infections and 1,277 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.
The average number of new infections reported each day in Ghana rises by more than 350 over the last 3 weeks, 37 percent of its previous peak.
Vaccination
A total of 6,924,267 vaccines doses had been administered as of December 20, 2021.
Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 12 percent of the country’s population.
Related: Ghana records 1,158 new COVID-19 cases