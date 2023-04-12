CompuGhana opens new showroom

Graphic.com.gh Apr - 12 - 2023 , 19:53

CompuGhana, has opened a new premium showroom at Airport West in Accra help serve customers better.

CompuGhana is noted as an affordable retail partner for mobile phones and accessories, home and office appliances, IT and Business Solution.

The new retail store was opened on Monday, April 3, 2023.

It is located adjacent Ghana Gas at Airport West in Accra and designed to offer customers a unique shopping experience.

It is part of CompuGhana's commitment to meeting the needs of customers.

It has a larger space, where customers can expect to find a wide range of products such as Samsung, LG, SENCOR, Tecno, HP, Lenovo, DELL, Blutek and many others.

"We're ecstatic to unveil our new premium showroom to the people of Ghana. We've worked hard to ensure that our customers can now experience a shopping environment that is second to none. We believe that this new space, coupled with our extensive range of quality products, will set a new standard for retail experience in Ghana," the General Manager of CompuGhana, Mr. Haissam Kassar said.

"Our goal is to provide our customers with the best possible shopping experience, and we believe that our new store will help us achieve that goal. We are confident that our customers will love the new store, and we look forward to serving them for many more years to come."

In addition to offering a wide range of products, the new premium showroom will also feature a team of trained and knowledgeable staff who are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service to the public. The staff will be on hand to help customers find the products they need and answer any questions they may have, Mr Kassar added.