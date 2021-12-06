Commercial bus drivers suspend strike

Commercial bus drivers have suspended the strike action embarked upon Monday morning.
The move according to them is to enable them engage further with government over their grievances which include the removal of taxes on fuel prices.
A press statement signed and issued by the General Secretary of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Godfred Abulbire stated: "the leadership of the union had been invited to the Presidency during the course of the day."
"Development will be communicated to members. We therefore entreat our cherished members to go back to the normal duties."
The nationwide action left many passengers stranded at the various bus stops and lorry stations across the country.
The strike action followed weeks of threats by the Coalition of Private Road Transport Commercial Operators Union (CPRTCOU).
The CPRTCOU consists of the GPRTU, Association of Tipper Truck Drivers, Harbour Transport Owners, the Ghana National Cargo Transport Association, the Ghana Committed Drivers Association, the Concerned Drivers Association, Digital Drivers, commercial motorbike riders, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, among others.
The coalition on November 9, 2021, threatened to embark on strike if government did not reduce fuel prices.
