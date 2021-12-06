Commercial drivers' protest lead to clashes at Ablekuma

The protest by commercial drivers has resulted in clashes between some private vehicle drivers and the protestors at Ablekuma Curve on the Awoshie-Pokuase Highway in the Ga West Municipality.
The reason for the protest is to get the government to reduce some taxes on fuel prices which the commercial drivers claim was affecting their business.
Apart from the attacked on private commercial drivers, particularly those using smaller vehicles, protestors are also attacking their fellow commercial vehicles with passengers in their car.
The smaller vehicles are suspected to be operators of the online hail taxi services.
The angry protestors bang on moving vehicles and block them with sticks and a metal no stopping sign belong local assembly. They try to pull out drivers and order passengers to get off moving vehicles.
With sticks and metals in hand they tried to stop vehicles deemed to have flouted the order of the leadership of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and other transport operators associations.
The protestors are blaming the private vehicle owners for moving commuters and making their efforts ineffective.
Police presence
The disruptions along the route have led to heightened security with police from the Anyah District Police Command having a tough time to restore order.
Clashes between protesters and the police are possible if demonstrators continue to ignore police orders to disperse.
The Police team lead by the Commander of the Anyah District Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mr Albert Mahu has currently rescued a driver who was nearly lynched by the angry protestors.
Stranded commuters who have walked distances to the busy intersection point hoping to join some commercial vehicles to their various destinations have been caught up in the disruptions.
While some are trying to capture the scene with their phones others were seen trying to pursued taxi drivers and some private vehicle owners to help them continue their journey.
Others left with no choice are patronising the services of illegal commercial motorbike riders popularly known as “Okada” and commercial tricycle riders known as “Pragia”.
Others were seen in a confused state not knowing what their next step should be.
Message
One of the angry drivers, Ernest Adu told Graphic Online that “we want to send a message the government. We want the government to hear our voice.”
He said the protest which has left commuters stranded “should not make Ghanaians see commercial drivers as mean persons but we are doing this for the good of all persons who buy fuel.”