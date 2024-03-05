Climate change project launched in Tamale

Mohammed Fugu Mar - 05 - 2024 , 08:17

A project aimed at raising awareness of climate change and environmental degradation has been launched in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital.

Dubbed: "Building Bridges; Empowering Youth as Green Champions for Climate Resilience in Northern Region", the five-month youth-centred advocacy initiative is aimed at working with youth groups to create awareness, as well as empower them to actively participate in political debates and discussions on climate change, democracy, peace and security.

It is being implemented by the Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA Ghana), a non-governmental organisation, with funding from the Embassy of Denmark under its Climate Action Project.

Overview

Giving an overview of the project at the launch, the Executive Director of SWIDA Ghana, Alima Saeed Sagito, said the initiative intended to empower the youth in the areas mentioned to facilitate the formation of alliances and partnerships that could further amplify youth voices and influence in advocacy for positive change in Northern Ghana.

"The project will be working with 25 youth-led organisations from Tamale Metro, Sagnarigu and Savelugu Municipalities directly.

The youth-led groups will in turn reach over to 1,000 men and women in various communities in these three areas," she indicated.

She advised the youth to take the issues of climate change serious, as it affected them than any other group.

Commendation

For his part, the Northern Regional Manager of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Abu Iddrisu, commended SWIDA Ghana for initiating the project and said it would go a long way to whip up youth interest in climate change issues.

He identified improper waste management systems and deforestation among others, as major causes of climate change and pledged the support of the agency to the success of the project.