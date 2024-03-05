Health post project for Kpetoe Market takes off

Alberto Mario Noretti Mar - 05 - 2024 , 08:07

Work has begun on a GH¢180,000 health post at the Kpetoe Market in the Agotime-Ziope District in the Volta Region.

The project, which is being executed under the MP’s Health Fund, is expected to be completed in three months.

The health post is to readily address the health needs of traders and buyers in the market which is about two kilometres away from the Kpetoe town health centre.

The market health post will also render services to about 24 nearby communities, including Afetoryesukope, Kporta, Vedome and Bedzokope.

When completed, the facility will have two offices, a consulting room, family planning services and antenatal unit.

Local economy

The Member of Parliament for Agotime-Ziope, Charles Agbeve, said at the sod-cutting ceremony at the project site last Thursday that the traders were the rollers of the local economy.

He said that made their health very important, for which reason health services must be within their reach without constraint.

Mr Agbeve cited instances where some traders went into labour and gave birth in the market, saying that would now be a thing of the past with the health post.

The health post would also provide the appropriate environment for health outreach programmes which still took place under trees in the market, the MP said.

The District Director of Health, Emmanuel Awine Ayamga, said Kpetoe had an estimated population of 6,141, adding that the health post was timely and most appropriate.

He said it would also reduce the pressure on the nine-bed Kpetoe health centre in the main town.

Mr Ayamga appealed for a National Health Insurance Service accreditation to be done for the market health post speedily.

The Kpetoe Market Queen, Atsufe Sewordor, said it was high time the market was provided with potable water, decent toilets and electricity to befit its status as a border town market which attracted large numbers of traders and buyers, not only from other parts of the country but from neighbouring Togo as well.

She said the absence of those amenities created a lot inconveniences to people in the market.

“We also need modern sheds to facilitate brisk business in the market which does not only deal in foodstuffs but also clothes, shoes, beauty products and other merchandise as well,” the market queen added.

The project site engineer, Sromawuda Boni, gave an assurance that the project would be executed within the scheduled time.