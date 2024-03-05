Lands Ministry vows to address Tontokrom clash

Graphic Online Mar - 05 - 2024 , 08:52

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has initiated an investigation into the recent clash between residents of Manso Tontokrom and security personnel from Asanko Gold Mine Limited, in cooperation with relevant security agencies.

The altercation, which occurred on Saturday, March 2, 2024, resulted in the tragic death of three individuals. Following the incident, four individuals have been apprehended in connection with the clash.

In a statement, the Ministry assured the public that those responsible for the violence will face legal consequences if found guilty.

Furthermore, the Ministry emphasized that peace has been restored to the affected areas, urging all stakeholders to remain calm amid ongoing investigations.

Read the entire statement below;

PRESS RELEASE

RE: TONTOKROM COMMUNITY-ASANKO GOLD MINE CLASH

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has received disturbing reports of a clash between some residents of Manso Tontokrom and Security Personnel of Asanko Gold Mine Limited, in the Amansie South District in the Ashanti Region, which resulted in three (3) deaths.

The Ministry is currently investigating the matter in collaboration with the appropriate security authorities.

The public is hereby assured that, the perpetrators of such act will be dealt with according to the laws of the Republic if found culpable.

However, Calm has currently been restored at the mine site and in the community. We, therefore, commend the DISEC for their continuous support in ensuring peace within the confines of Tontokrom.

The Ministry urges all the stakeholders in and around Tontokrom to remain calm as we look comprehensively into the matter.

Moreover, cooperation is needed at this stage, by all and sundry to mitigate further occurrences of such heinous act.

Thank you.

Signed

Public Relations Unit