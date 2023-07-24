Church of Pentecost to hold National Development conference

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Jul - 24 - 2023 , 16:18

The Church of Pentecost is organising a "National Development Conference" to discuss the need for a national moral vision with a concerted effort at national development.

The two-day conference is scheduled to open on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the Pentecost Conference Centre at Gomoa Fetteh near Kasoa in the Central Region.

It will bring together major development actors, partners and stakeholders to discuss the theme: “Moral vision and national development”.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver the keynote address at the opening ceremony to be chaired by the Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin; the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo; former presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama are expected to speak at the opening ceremony.

The conference is being supported by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and in a press statement issued by Kofi Yeboah, the General Secretary of association, it was explained the GJA finds the conference worthy and timely, given the heightened public discourse on moral values and national development in recent times.

The GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour is also expected to speak at the event.

The GJA said in the press statement that it was particularly enthused about the fact that The Church of Pentecost has stretched its arms very wide to engage key stakeholders to discuss the pertinent issues at stake, which initiative demonstrates the church’s posture as a religious institution committed to both the spiritual and physical development of the people”.