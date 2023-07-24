Movenpick launches refurbished conference rooms

Justice Agbenorsi & Diana Mensah Jul - 24 - 2023 , 17:01

Movenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra has launched newly refurbished meeting and conference halls to enhance the experience of its patrons.

The refurbished spaces – equipped with modern soundproof technology, chandelier lights, energy-saving bulbs and virtual conferencing equipment, among others, have been designed to suit boardroom meetings, conferences and weddings, among other social events.

The main ballroom of the hotel can accommodate up to 800 people without tables and can be divided in half. Each component can hold 200 each when using tables.

In addition to the main ballroom, there are four more conference rooms, each of which can accommodate 20 people, and a boardroom, which can accommodate 10 people.

Launch

At a launch to officially inaugurate the rooms, the General Manager of the hotel, Deborah Lee-Ann Sivertsen, explained that Movenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra was committed to providing its guests with the best possible experience, adding: “That's why we've invested heavily in refurbishing our meetings and conference areas.”

She added that since the re-opening of the new spaces, the hotel had already hosted a few events and conferences, saying the feedback had been phenomenal.

“We are undoubtedly confident that your meetings and events with us, going forward, will serve as a catalyst for your success, enabling you to conduct impactful business discussions, forge new partnerships and achieve remarkable results,” she said.

She noted that as part of the hotel’s commitment to sustainability, management had taken steps to eradicate all single-use plastics from the new event spaces and the entire hotel.

Offer

Ms Sivertsen announced a new offer for meeting planners.

Dubbed ‘The Choice is Yours’, the offer which runs till December 31, 2023, gives patrons a 15 per cent discount on their master bill and further seeks to give them double reward points on all the hotel’s loyalty programmes.

She added that patrons seeking to organise events such as birthday celebrations, anniversaries, weddings, corporate meetings and events and business groups were eligible for the offer.