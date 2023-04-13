Christian Service University admits more females

Daily Graphic Apr - 13 - 2023 , 07:57

The Christian Service University College in Kumasi has, in the last two academic years, admitted more females than males at the undergraduate level.

Whereas in the 2021/ 2022 academic year, 176 females as against 156 males were admitted, in 2022/2023 academic year, 272 females as against 204 males gained admission to the college.

Addressing the 47th matriculation for freshmen, the president of the CSUC, Prof. Sam Afrane, described the situation as a deliberate policy of the university to encourage female education to reduce gender imbalance in the society.

He said the institution would continue to pursue policies that would motivate and encourage females to complete their education and pursue higher academic studies to reduce gender disparity in academic circles.

Observation

Prof. Afrane further said that while more females were pursuing undergraduate studies, males far outnumber females at the graduate level.

Backing this with statistics, he said 134 and 139 male graduate students enrolled in the corresponding academic years as against 52 males and 65 females for the two respective academic years.

He, therefore, encouraged females not to feel intimidated by their male counterparts, but rather focus on their studies since they were admitted on merit and not by favour.

The president also urged them to take advantage of the “Education for total life” policy being pursued by the university college.

“You are here on merit and so be proud of it. No matter your area of study, make the most of the opportunity and strive to be among the best,” he advised

The president added that students had individual responsibility and, therefore, must be guided in their actions and not allow their peers to influence them negatively.

Use of technology

Prof. Afrane further reminded them that in this era of technology and Internet, they must strive to let technology serve their functional needs rather than become subservient to technology.

He said as a university founded on sound Christian principles, students would be offered moral and ethical training.

The president, however, acknowledged that whether the training would be beneficial or not depended on how the students submitted themselves and also imbibe the Christian and moral principles.

“We believe that people are formed by what they learn either formally or informally – whatever goes into any system determines the outcome.

“Our goal, as an institution, is to produce students who are well prepared to live fruitful lives after graduation,” he said.

Prof. Afrane assured the students that the institution was making every effort to receive a charter to become an independent, autonomous and a fully-fledged university.

Currently, the university college is affiliated to both the University of Ghana and the University of Cape Coast.