CHPS compound constructed for Kafaba community

A Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound has been constructed for the people of Kafaba and its surrounding communities in the East Gonja Municipality in the Savannah Region.
The facility consists of an outpatient department (OPD), child welfare unit, consulting, delivery, store and sluice rooms as well as a semi-detached residential facility for the staff.
Constructed by the Northern Development Authority (NDA), the facility is to help bring healthcare delivery to the door steps of the people in the community and its environs.
Hitherto, residents in the area had to travel about 21 kilometres to Salaga, the municipal capital, to access health care.
The facility would, therefore, help boost the local economy of the Kafaba catchment area, since time spent in visiting the Salaga Government Hospital would be used for farming and other economic activities.
Inauguration
Inaugurating the facility, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of NDA in-charge of Projects and Programmes, Stephen Yir-eru Engmen, said the facility formed part of the authority’s commitment to provide quality healthcare delivery to the door steps of the people in its operational areas.
He indicated that the “NDA has procured 120 tricycle ambulances to be distributed all over the Northern Development Authority zone. Of the two that were allocated to the East Gonja Municipality, one has been given to the Kafaba health post to make healthcare service easy and accessible”.
While charging management of the facility to take good care of it, he commended the assembly for supporting the NDA to ensure the speedy completion of the of the CHPS compound.
For his part, the Municipal Chief Executive for East Gonja, Richard Broni, thanked the NDA for the initiative and said it would go a long way to address the healthcare needs of the people.
The Chief of Kafaba, Kafabawura Seidu Yahaya, appealed for the expansion of the facility to meet the demands of the entire community.