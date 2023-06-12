Mempeasem chief says he did not stand to observe national anthem because he felt 'weak'

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Jun - 12 - 2023 , 16:02

The chief of Mempeasem in Accra, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw has apologised for not standing up to observe the national anthem at last Friday's Green Ghana event at the University of Ghana campus.

According to Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw, he felt "weak" and was not feeling well on that day, and hence his inability to stand for the national anthem.

In a statement issued Monday, July 12, 2023, in reaction to media reports on the incident in relation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's directive for the chief to stand up, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw said he immediately apologised through the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey last Friday at the event grounds.

He explained that his medical condition prevented him from standing up for the national anthem last Friday.

GREEN GHANA: Was President Akufo-Addo's reaction related to chiefs refusal to stand for national anthem [VIDEO & PHOTOS] https://t.co/C5Z9dgTUHR pic.twitter.com/GqLvyrAOwD — GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) June 11, 2023

What happened?

A viral video of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo telling the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey to put the chief of Mempeasem in Accra, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw, and his elders to order during last Friday's national tree planting exercise dubbed Green Ghana Day has sparked conversations.

During the national anthem, the president spotted the chief of Mempeasem in Accra, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw, and his elders seated.

The president directed the Greater Accra Regional Minister to quickly call them to order.

The event was at the University of Ghana campus, where dignitaries gathered to grace the Green Ghana Day initiative on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Graphic Online's presidential correspondent, Donald Ato Dapatem reported that the unusual act of not standing up during the national anthem caught the attention of most of the people at the grounds, including President Akufo-Addo, who was the special guest.

Immediately President Akufo-Addo, entered the grounds, as has become routine with his attendance at durbars around the country, he went round to exchange pleasantries with the people, including some school children holding placards about the need to plant and nurture trees and the chiefs before taking his seat.

After that, President Akufo-Addo climbed the dais, which was directly opposite where Nii Ampaw and his elders were seated.

The MC, Kafui Dey, announced that all should stand up for the Ghana Armed Forces Central Band that was seated right beside Nii Ampaw and his elders, to play the national anthem.

It was observed that throughout the duration of the anthem, Nii Ampaw and his elders did not get up.

Everybody at the grounds, including the primary school pupils, who were shouting in excitement because they had seen the President, kept mute and stood up.

Shortly after the anthem had ended, the President directed the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, to inquire from the chief and his elders why they refused to get up.

The huge framed Regional Minister, jumped from the dais, briskly dashed to where the chief and his elders were seated and had a word with them.

After this incident, the chief and his elders were getting up at the least announcement.

Graphic Online observed that the chief and his elders stood up when the second national anthem was played to mark the end of the programme.

Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw's explanation

The chief of Mempeasem in his explanation in the statement issued Monday said he had arrived at the event earlier in the day and had been waiting for long and therefore was feeling weak.

"... I will like to state for the records that I did not elect to willfully refuse to stand to observe of the national anthem. No patriotic son of the land will do so, let alone a chief, more so in the presence of the president and other distinguished guests." "I did not stand up to observe the national anthem because I felt weak. Even though I was not well and was on medication, I endeavoured to attend the programme because I share the vision of the President for the Green Ghana Day initiative. I was hoping everything will go as planned so I could retire home in time to continue with my recuperation. "Unfortunately for me, the programme commenced rather late, I had been sitting for a considerable period of time and thus, felt weak from the efforts of the medication and my ill health, by the time the national anthem was being observed, which was why I was unable to stand on my feet to observe it." "...I immediately apologised through the Regional Minister to the President. After that, even though I was still not feeling well, I did my best to stand on my feet for the opening prayer and subsequently, the second observation of the national anthem at the end of the programme in reverence to the President and all the distinguished guests. This is contrary to the erroneous impression being created in some circles that I sat throughout the programme. "I wish to assure the president and the good people of Ghana, that I am law abiding citizen of this country and also as a chief, it is incumbent on me at all times to uphold the sovereignty of this nation as enshrined in the national anthem. "I will like therefore [to state that], but for my temporary incapacitation, I will never refuse to willfully properly observe something as important as the national anthem. I am therefore by this communication, unreservedly apologising, and also encouraging all Ghanaians to exercise restraint with their reactions, especially as directed to the number gentleman of the land. "The president is the custodian of our sovereignty and thus, it is his duty at all times to be zealous in defending same. I wish to thank all Ghanaians for their concern for our forward march and wish mother Ghana peace and prosperity. May God bless our homeland Ghana and make it great and strong."

Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Follow @enochfrimpong Follow @Graphicgh