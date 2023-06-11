Green Ghana Day: Was President Akufo-Addo's reaction related to chiefs refusal to stand for national anthem? [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Jun - 11 - 2023

A viral video of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo instructing the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey to put someone to order during last Friday's national tree planting exercise dubbed Green Ghana Day has sparked conversations.

Some have said during the national anthem, the president spotted a chief or someone seated, which signified a sign of not being patriotic.

The president who was provoked by the actions of the said person "not being patriotic" directed the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quarter to quickly call the person to order.

The event was at the University of Ghana campus, where dignitaries gathered to grace the Green Ghana Day initiative on Friday, June 9, 2023

Below are some pictures and a short video from the event.

GREEN GHANA: Was President Akufo-Addo's reaction related to chiefs refusal to stand for national anthem [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

President Akufo-Addo discussing the incident with Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources. This was after he had directed Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister to speak to the said "culprit".

This was when President Akufo-Addo was going round to greet some members at the gathering including the chiefs [seated] at the event.

When the national anthem was being played

Ghanaians on Friday took another giant step towards restoring the country’s degraded landscape by planting 10 million trees in an exercise labelled Green Ghana Day.

The tree planting exercise which was carried out across the country received patronage from high profile personalities, the diplomatic community, organisations, companies, religious bodies, state and non-state institutions.

The third in three years, yesterday’s event brings to 43 million the number of trees that have been planted since the initiative was first held on June 11, 2021, with a post-planting monitoring survey putting the average tree survival rate at 71 per cent or 23 million trees planted during the previous two editions.

In the first edition, seven million trees were planted, while 26 million trees

were planted last year.

Leadership

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led the country in the tree-planting exercise at the University of Ghana in the Greater Accra Region, where he was joined by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources (MLNR), Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, and other personalities who were hosted by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo.

The President planted a tree to symbolically start the exercise just after 11 a.m.

He planted Velvet Tamarind, known locally as ‘yooyi” by the Gas, atsitoe by the Eʋes and ‘Asamba’ by Fantes, at the event which was on the theme “Mobilising for a Greener Future”.

The legislative arm of government also actively participated in the national exercise, with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, leading legislators and staff of the Parliamentary Service to plant trees on the premises of the House.

At the Nationalism Park in Accra, the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Development led his charge in planting trees, while his counterpart from the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministry organised a similar event at the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs at Dodowa.

Other state agencies and institutions, including the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), the Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, and the Diplomatic community all joined at separate events to plant trees to mark the day.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, joined the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu Bio, and the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, in Kumasi, while the Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III, also joined the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, to plant trees in Koforidua.