Central Region police pledges trustworthy service

The Central Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Alexander Kwame Amenyo, has stated that the regional police administration would build a robust and professional police service that has the trust of the citizenry.
He said while promoting professionalism, it would work harder to stamp out crime and miscreants who sought to disrupt the peace of the region.
He made the remarks during his maiden interaction with the media in the Central Region after taking office as regional police commander.
The purpose of the meeting was for him to formally introduce himself as the new Regional Commander to the media and to solicit their support in maintaining the peace of the area.
DCOP Amenyo emphasised that his outfit was committed to maximising efforts aimed at improving professional standards in the service, in order to regain public confidence which has eroded as a result of some unprofessional conducts of some of the personnel.
He said the initiative would include workshops, refresher courses, and in-service training for personnel, while the region's police hierarchy would be firmer in its actions to ensure that personnel who violated policing standards were dealt with.
"The police administration is looking forward to cleanse its image and ensure that we deliver to the people in a more humane character. Our vision is to meet the best world practices in delivering our mandate, in protecting the people and meeting their expectations.”
"We are striving to leave behind all of the unprofessional, unethical, and inhumane practices that pitch us against the public, so that at the end of the day, the public will have faith in us and support us in discharging our duties," he said.
Fighting crime
DCOP Amenyo vowed to leave no stone unturned in the fight against criminals, miscreants and other activities that jeopardised the region's peace.
He stated that his outfit would not compromise in its fight against crime, noting that the country's borders had become porous and that it would be extremely dangerous if the police administration relented in its pursuit of criminals.
He added that enhancing police visibility and presence in the community, as well as erecting checkpoints in key places and on some highways, would all be part of the steps taken to combat crime.
"We will ensure that our men on the ground are firm in fighting crime, miscreants among others, because if we do not do that it will be very dangerous for the region. Our borders are so porous and currently there is a lot of infiltration given what is happening in neighbouring countries," he said.
Support
DCOP Amenyo urged stakeholders in the region, particularly the media, to partner the police in achieving their goal of maintaining peace and calmness in the region and to use their platforms to promote peace in the region rather than acrimony.
He stated that the region was one of the calmest and crime-free areas in the country, and that such accomplishments needed to be maintained.
He further urged the media to be objective in their reporting.