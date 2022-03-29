MESTI seeks partnership with Jospong Group

The Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI) is seeking a stronger partnership with the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) and other environmental actors to deal with the plastic waste menace head-on.
It is seeking the partnership to intensify education and champion a generational change in the way plastic is used and disposed of in the country.
Working visit
As part of a move to deepen the collaboration, a MESTI delegation, led by the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, on March 16, paid a working visit to the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant (ACARP) at Adjen Kotoku in the Greater Accra Region.
The minister engaged the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, Joseph Siaw Agyepong, and other officials of the ACARP in a discussion to help address challenges associated with plastic pollution.
Dr Afriyie was briefed on how the ACARP processed solid and liquid waste and produced organic manure for agronomic purposes in Ghana and the West African Sub-Region.
The plant also addresses the problem of plastic waste through sorting, processing and recycling of such waste.
He said the working visit offered an opportunity for the ministry to be updated with both progress and challenges associated with plastic production.
“Plastic is littered everywhere in Ghana, from Accra to Tamale, and so we will need the help of JGC and other actors to intensify education on the consequences of plastic waste on the environment. We want private sector actors such as JGC to be at the forefront of the movement to create awareness and cause change for responsible plastic usage and disposal through educational initiatives,” he said.
He said the ministry was committed to working with all relevant stakeholders against the adversities of plastic pollution in the country.
JGC pledges
Mr Agyepong pledged the support of the JGC to help deal with plastic menace, especially the under 20 microns.
“Whatever the issues may be, Ghanaians are capable of developing solutions to address the challenges of plastics. We are ready to collaborate with MESTI to develop solutions that can deal with the issue of plastic waste,” he said.
He stated that the JGC was replicating 16 of the ACARP across the country and by the end of the year all of them would be in operation.
He added that the JGC saw the visit of the minister as a good gesture and a sign of motivation for the private sector.
Integrated waste processing
The Managing Director of ACARP, Michael Padi Tuwor, stated that ACARP was an integrated waste processing and recycling firm that produced high quality pelletised plastics as raw materials to feed local industries for further production into various plastic items.
He said the plant received and recovered materials such as textiles, packaging materials and other highly combustible materials used to manufacture high calorific burning material.
“We also provide knowledge sharing, technical and scientific expertise in the field of integrated waste management through training and research in the provision of effective waste processing and recycling,” he said.