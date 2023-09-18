Cape Coast dance group calls for investment in industry

Francisca Eshun Sep - 18 - 2023 , 05:31

The Chief Executive Officer of Afrimuda Foundation, John Kuubeterzie, has urged the government to pay attention to the development of the country's dance and music to optimise the sector’s potential to generate revenue.

He stated that it was important to resource and open up avenues for the nation's performing artistes and groups to push them further onto the international stage and further advertise the country.

He was speaking at the 10th anniversary celebration of Afrimuda, a dance group in Cape Coast.

Mr Kuubeterzie said the sector held great potential to attract tourists and revenue to the country if given the needed attention and resources required for its growth.

He observed that traditional music and dance had not received much attention in the past, leaving the sector a pale shadow of itself.

He explained that the name of his foundation was an acronym for African music and dance (Afrimuda) and was basically to bring hope and leverage among numerous vulnerable youths of Cape Coast and its environs, using their culture as a means of attraction.

Foundation

He added that apart from helping vulnerable youth to develop their artistic talents, the foundation had strategically put in place a programme for them to acquire training in some marketable skill areas to upgrade their status and be able to earn a living.

Furthermore, the foundation has also nurtured dozens of its members and given them exposure, not only within the country but also outside the borders of Ghana.

He added that some of them were now professional artistes living their lives abroad.

Mr Kuubeterzie noted that in 2021, Afrimuda was nominated and adjudged the best Dance Group of the Year by the Ghana Arts and Culture Awards organisers and they subsequently won the best Music Group of the Year during its 2022 edition of the awards programme.

He urged the youth and the government to turn their attention to cultural practices since it could help create employment for them.

However, he indicated that the foundation still faced numerous challenges in finances and lacked donors and motivation and called for support to make them achieve their goals.

Perception

The Chairman for the occasion, Rev. Anthony Ato Hills, added that some Christians had the perception it was a sin to play drums and get involved in cultural displays as they saw it as traditional and fetish.

He stated that it was important that children were made to love and appreciate the Ghanaian culture as a people.

He commended the teaching of cultural dances and music in some of the country’s tertiary institutions and called for more support for such courses.

"We cannot do away with our culture, since it identifies us as Ghanaians and we should prioritise this culture," he added.