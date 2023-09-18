Fire guts wooden structures at CMB

Juliet Akyaa Safo Sep - 18 - 2023 , 05:33

Fire gutted about 350 wooden structures at CMB behind Kantamanto in Accra yesterday dawn, destroying shops and goods worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

It took four pumps from the Accra City, Circle, Ministries fire stations and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) headquarters substation to subdue the fire.

The destroyed shops were being used for both commercial and domestic purposes, and their contents, including ovens, LPG cylinders, deep freezers, bags of flour and beans were all destroyed.

The GNFS explained that the distress fire call was received at 05:04 am GMT and the first fire engine from Accra City Fire Station got to the fire scene at 05:06 am to bring the situation under control at 06:40 am.

Firefighters at the scene were able to douse the rapid spreading fire at 7:04am without recording any casualty.

However, the firefighters were able to help salvage adjoining wooden structures, storey buildings, as well as the quality control office of COCOBOD from the fire ruins.

Investigation into the cause of the fire has started.

Fires

This is the second major fire incident at the CMB market in recent years.

Last year, a similar fire incident happened on a Sunday in July 31, destroying properties in the area.

In that fire, a fireman was reported to have suffered some injuries, due to the hazardous nature of the contents at the fire scene.

Also, in 2020, a fire destroyed over 200 shops at the market.