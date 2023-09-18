Health outreach programme for Zongo communities launched

Linda Sah & Diana Mensah Sep - 18 - 2023 , 05:33

A health outreach programme aimed at supporting 20,000 residents within the inner-cities and Zongo communities across the country has been launched.

Dubbed “improving the health of inner-city and zongo residents; a pre-requisite for socio-economic development”, it would provide essential medical care, health education, and support services to these residents.

It was also an effort to ferry health care services to the door steps of the Zongo and Inner-city communities.

The National Coordinator for Zongo and Inner -Cities development Secretariat, office of the president, Alhaj Ben Abdallah Banda called on stakeholders to provide accessible, affordable and available health care services.

The initiative is a partnership between the Zongo Inner-City Development Secretariat(ZICDS) and the Iran Clinic.

Reaffirm

Mr Banda stated that the outreach would improve the well-being of Zongo and Inner city communities to reaffirm their commitment to the principles of equity, inclusivity, social justice towards the Sustainable Development Goal 3-Good Health and Well-being.

“As we all know, the true wealth of a nation is the health and well-being of its people.

It is however worthy to state in caveat that the right and access to health will not necessarily amount to healthy living if we are not cautious of what we eat and drink”, he said.

Mr Banda who is also the Hajj Board Chairman, called all stakeholders including chiefs and imams to collaborate with ZICDS and Iran clinic to be architects of present and future healthier populations in the country.

Support Healthcare

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Bijan Gerami Nazoksara, highlighted the need for the Iranian community to support healthcare.

He said the outreach would connect both nations as “good health is close to making progress and achieving prosperity”.

He said a strong and healthy population was essential for the advancement of a society in order to promote the welfare of communities.

Reduce Dependency

The Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle Constituency Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, said the initiative would reduce dependency on government to provide services for people in communities who may not be able to afford the kind of health care that they require.

That she lauded the Iranian Red Crescent Society – Iran Clinic Ghana for their commitment to provide health care service to improve the lives of the less privileged in the sub region.

'This launch would extend the service of the Iran Clinic Ghana to other sectors within the constituency.

It is easy to overlook some parts of the constituency because of it structure as there's a huge deal of deprivation and poverty in our communities”, she said.

She was hopeful that the health outreach would elevate and touch the lives of many within the community in a holistic way adding ''the impact of the outreach would affects people beyond those within the borders of the country, communities and ethnic groups''.

Mr Suleman appealed to the Iranian Red Crescent Society – Iran Clinic to look within their resources to extend their services to other parts of the country.

He expressed hope that the partnership would go far to support the government's agenda to deliver healthcare for the people within the country.