Karpower, GridCO, Ghana Gas engage Sekondi fisherfolk

Daily Graphic Sep - 18 - 2023 , 05:31

Three companies in the power production sector have jointly engaged the local fishing community within the Sekondi Fishing Harbour in Takoradi to educate them on the impact their operations are having on the community.

The companies are Karpowership Ghana Company, Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) and Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) .

An initiative of Karpowership Ghana, it formed part of its regular stakeholder engagement programme to mobilise a critical stakeholder group made up of community leaders, fishermen and women whose fishing related activities fall within the operational zone of Karpower and its other utility partners, GNGC and GRIDCo.

The interaction also offered an opportunity for the three power companies to connect with and update the fisherfolk on work done and future plans for them while the fisherfolk also raised concerns and provided feedback.

The Head of Corporate Communications at Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye, reaffirmed her company's commitment to operate within approved environmental guidelines, meet the community's needs and actively listen to their feedback and concerns.

While commending the fisherfolk for their attendance, Ms Amarquaye emphasised the recognition of the fishing community as crucial stakeholders and their commitment to maintaining open discussions.

“We are committed to not just listening to you but also meeting your needs while we generate electricity that feeds the national grid in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way.

“You form part of our very important stakeholders hence the need to always come to you and listen to your concerns and take your feedback to enhance our operations,” Karpower Ghana’s Head of Corporate Communications stated.

GRIDCo’s Manager, Corporate Communications, Dzifa Bampoe, described the stakeholder engagement as a crucial activity for her company as it provided a platform to discuss threats and safety issues with the fisherfolk.

“The stakeholder engagement is important for GRIDCo to explain its engineering work within the context of safety, so the fishers operate with care around the transmission lines to avoid any hazard.

“It is also essential to address any concerns and receive feedback from the fishers to maintain a harmonious relationship.”

The Community Relations and CSR Manager of Ghana Gas, Francis Badu, commended Karpowership for bringing together the key players in electricity production and distribution operating in the Sekondi Naval base to engage with the fishing community.

The fishing community and other attendees expressed their desire for more collaboration, and used the forum to ask questions not only bordering on their safety within the catchment area but also with regard to power supply and related matters.