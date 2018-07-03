Attorney General sued over Charlotte Osei's removal

A private citizen, Fafali Nyonator, has sued the Attorney General over the dismissal of the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC),
Mrs Charlotte Osei .
The plaintiff is seeking “a declaration that the determination by Her Ladyship the Chief Justice of a prima facie case pursuant to Article 146 of the constitution for the removal from office of the chairperson of the Electoral Commission is inconsistent with article 130 (a) of the constitution as by the said determination Her Ladyship the Chief Justice usurped the exclusive original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to construe and/or define the scope of application of the provisions of the constitution, particularly Articles 44 (2) and 146 thereof."
Plaintiff is also seeking “A declaration that the committee set up by Her Ladyship, the Chief Justice pursuant to Article 146 of the constitution to inquire into the petition for the removal from office of the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, exceeded its powers by construing, or defining the scope of application of, provisions of the 1992 constitution, including article 44 (2) and 146, and thus acted in violation of 130 (a) of the constitution by usurping the exclusive original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to interpret the provisions of the constitution."
“An order of this honourable declaring as null and void the said prima facie determination of her Ladyship the Chief Justice, the report of the said committee that recommended the removal of office from the chairperson of the Electoral Commission as well as the decision of His Excellency the president of Ghana to remove from office the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission on the basis of the said report."
Mrs Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwaa were removed by President Akufo-Addo last
A committee set up by Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, to investigate separate complaints brought against the three persons, recommended their removal.