Ghana hosts West African Postal Conference tomorrow

Ghana will tomorrow host the first ever West African Postal Conference (WAPCO) in Accra.
The purpose of the three-day conference is to review operations and decisions that were taken at the last conference held at Niamey in Niger in 2016.
The WAPCO is a conference for postal administrators comprising 15 of the ECOWAS countries as well as representatives from the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and Pan African Postal Union (PAPU), comprising countries such as Morocco, France, and Switzerland.
The aim of WAPCO is to build a single West African postal area with harmonized policy and strategies that will ensure, maintain and enhance cooperation among member states for improved postal services through their mutual relations.
The conference will be held on the theme: “Enhancing regional integration through digitization; the role of the Posts”.
He, therefore, commended Ghana for its implementation of the Ghana Post digital addressing system, adding that he was hopeful that the conference would end successfully.
He said the company would also take advantage of the available technologies to promote effective and sustainable connections and networks between Ghana Post Company and other Postal administrations in the ECOWAS sub-region.
The three-day conference will be attended by representatives from the West African Postal Administration.