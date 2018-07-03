Akufo-Addo nominates 4 new Supreme Court judges

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated four new justices of the Supreme Court for Parliamentary approval
Their nominations follow the retirement of some justices of the Supreme Court and the need to replace them.
There are now 12 justices at the Supreme Court.
"Upon receipt of the Judicial Council's advice and in accordance with my duty under Article 144 (2), I consulted with the Council of State by submitting the names and curricula vitae of the nominees for appointment to the Supreme Court," President Akufo-Addo's letter to the Speaker of Parliament stated.
"The Council of State has notified my office that the consultation process for the appointment of the nominees as Justices of the Supreme Court is now complete," it added.
"I am therefore in accordance with Article 144 (2) seeking the approval of Parliament for the appointment of the nominees as Justices of the Supreme Court. Their curricula vitae are hereby attached."
