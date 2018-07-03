Graphic Online

Akufo-Addo nominates 4 new Supreme Court judges

Author: Enoch Darfah Frimpong

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated four new justices of the Supreme Court for Parliamentary approval.

In a letter dated July 3, 2018 and addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, President Akufo-Addo named them as Justice Samuel K. Marful-Sau, a justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Agnes M.A. Dordzie, also a justice of the Court of Appeal, Professor Nii Ashie Kotey, a former Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Ghana and Nene A. O. Amegatcher, a private legal practitioner and former President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).

Their nominations follow the retirement of some justices of the Supreme Court and the need to replace them.

There are now 12 justices at the Supreme Court.

They are the Chief Justice, Ms Justice Sophia Akuffo, Mr Justice William Atuguba, Mr Justice Julius Ansah, Mrs Justice Sophia Adinyera, Mr Justice Jones Dotse and Mr Justice Anin Yeboah.

The rest are Mr Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Mr Justice A.A. Benin, Mr Justice Sule Gbadegbe, Mr Justice Yaw Appau, Mr Justice Gabriel Pwamang and Mrs Justice Vida Akoto Bamfo.


"Upon receipt of the Judicial Council's advice and in accordance with my duty under Article 144 (2), I consulted with the Council of State by submitting the names and curricula vitae of the nominees for appointment to the Supreme Court," President Akufo-Addo's letter to the Speaker of Parliament stated.

"The Council of State has notified my office that the consultation process for the appointment of the nominees as Justices of the Supreme Court is now complete," it added.

"I am therefore in accordance with Article 144 (2) seeking the approval of Parliament for the appointment of the nominees as Justices of the Supreme Court. Their curricula vitae are hereby attached."

"Mr Speaker, it is my respectful hope and expectation that the approval of the nominees will proceed expeditiously, to enable them to assume office as soon as practicable," the letter said.