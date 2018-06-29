Charlotte Osei and two EC deputies sacked

The chairperson of the Electoral Commission,
Mrs Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwaa have been removed from office with immediate effect .
Graphic Online gathers that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo met
Some concerned workers of the Electoral Commission in July 2017 petitioned the President and the Chief Justice to begin impeachment processes against the Chairperson of the Commission,
They accused
The group also accused the EC Chair of engaging in fraudulent activities, citing her decision to cancel a contract awarded to Superlock Technologies Limited (STL) to supply and manage Biometric Voter Registration machines (BVRs) and the Biometric Voter Devices (BVDs), as well as her directive for the payment of $76,000 to IT firm, Dream Oval.
Following that, a counter-argument ensued between
A counter petition was also filed for the removal of the two other commissioners, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwaa.
After about a year of investigations, the Chief Justice's committee handed over its report to the presidency.
A statement signed and issued by the Minister of Information, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid said: "The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has, on Thursday, 28th
"This was after the Committee set up by the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, pursuant to Article 146(4) of the Constitution, to investigate separate complaints brought against the three persons by Ghanaian citizens, recommended their removal from office."
The statement added: "The Committee recommended their removal on the basis of stated
"The provisions of Article 146(9) of the Constitution require the President of the Republic to act in accordance with the recommendations of the Committee."
It said President Akufo-Addo has directed the three persons to hand over their respective schedules to the Director for Human Resource and General Services of the Electoral
