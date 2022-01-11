Asuogyaman District to get hospital facility

Work is to commence on a 60-bed capacity hospital for the Asuogyaman District at Apeguso in the Eastern Region.
The facility, being funded by the government, is expected to be completed within one year.
The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asuogyaman, Mr Samuel Kwame Agyekum, who cut the sod for the construction works to begin on the hospital, said the project was in line with the government’s agenda to make quality health delivery accessible to the people.
“I know that there is a timeline for the project as it has been announced by the consultant.
However, I will plead with the consultant as well as the three main contractors to ensure they do quality work that will stand the test of time devoid of frequent maintenance which will be calling for mobilisation of funds here and there,’’ Mr Agyekum advised.
Appreciation
He said the facility was a district hospital that would serve the people in the district and beyond and thanked the chiefs of the Adonten Division of the Asuogyaman Traditional Area for releasing the land for the project.
He said the sod-cutting ceremony for construction work to start on the hospital would settle all the doubts that surrounded the project after the government announced that the Asuogyaman District was to benefit from a district hospital.
‘‘When the promise was made, there were many people who either deliberately or otherwise refused to believe, and I want to assure them that their doubts have been cleared with the sod-cutting ceremony today,’’ the DCE added.
Mr Agyekum said the hospital facility, when completed, was going to raise the district to a higher level including municipal status which would also come with its associated benefits and, therefore, called on all the people in the district to embrace the project to ensure its completion for their own good.
Modern facility
The project coordinator, Mr Daniel Korang of Golden Mainland Ghana Limited who spoke on behalf of the other colleague contractors, gave an assurance that the project would be delivered on schedule and to specification.
He also assured the people that since the project was within the district, the contractors were going to make use of local artisans to create jobs for them during the period of the construction.
He, therefore, called for cooperation and mutual understanding from the residents of the area to ensure the successful completion of the project.
The consultant for the project, Mr Blankson-Hemans, for his part, appealed to the citizens in the area to also take keen interest in the project when it starts.
The Mankrado of the Akwamu Adonten Division, Nana Dedey Akwei II, thanked the government for the project.
He said it would go a long way to improve the healthcare needs of the area and pledged the support of the chiefs of the area to ensure it was completed on schedule.