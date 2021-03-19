Ashanti: Gov't announces construction of five interchanges

The Minister of Roads, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has said the Akufo-Addo government has constructed more roads in the Ashanti Region than any administration.
Amoako-Atta has therefore rejected claims that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has failed to construct roads in the region which happens to be the party’s stronghold.
Addressing the media after touring some ongoing projects in the region, Amoako-Atta touted the government’s achievement at the road sector describing them as unprecedented, announcing that five more interchanges will be constructed in the region.
The completion of these projects, according to the minister, is expected to ease vehicular traffic experienced at major intersections within the region.
According to him, Oforikrom, Bekwai, Ahodwo, Suame and Santasi roundabouts have been identified as areas the interchange projects will impact.
“I want to assure the people of this region that developmental programmes in Ghana as a whole will be looked at in its entirety and every region will get its first share of the national cake, but Ashanti Region will never be short-changed and your interest will not be toyed with as far as the road sector is concerned. Ashanti Region will always have its fair share of the national cake,” Amoako-Atta said.
“I am privileged to lead that sector on behalf of President Akufo-Addo. So, while looking at the whole situation, there is no way I will joke and toy with Ashanti Region. If you look at asphalt overlay, we started with 227 kilometres plan for Ashanti Region. As I speak, we have completed 174 kilometres,” he added.
Second year of roads
During the 2021 State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Akufo-Addo reiterated that 2021 will be second year of roads.
“Our roads are being constructed at a faster pace than before, and yes, there are still many more kilometres to construct. We defined last year as the year of roads. This year will be the second year of roads as we continue with our focus on dealing with the deficits of our road infrastructure,” Akufo-Addo said.