Apply digital tools to establish businesses "Banker advises graduates"

Daily Graphic Mar - 29 - 2023 , 06:41

The Chief Executive Officer of the Universal Merchant Bank, Nana Dwemoh Benneh, has urged university graduates to take advantage of digital tools to establish themselves as entrepreneurs.

Nana Benneh made the comment at the 75th Congregation of the College of Education of the University of Ghana.

The ceremony saw the graduation of 11,711 students from the constituent schools of the college, namely the School of Continuing and Distance Education, the School of Information and Communication Studies and the School of Education and Leadership.

The College of Education is made up of the following schools: School of Information and Communication Studies, School of Education and Leadership and the School of Continuing and Distance Education and is one of the colleges of the University of Ghana.

The university of Ghana was founded in 1948 as a university college of the Gold Coast.

Contrast

Nana Benneh reiterated his pride as an alumnus of the university, graduating some 23 years ago, and painted a picture of a contrast between the world he graduated into and the world of today.

He noted that the key differentiator was how much digital tools had transformed the world, especially the world of work.

He noted, for instance, that unlike in 1996, his year of graduation, new music albums could top the charts without a CD or a cassette being produced.

He said the world had developed to serve the digital entrepreneur, and admonished graduating students to follow the examples of other successful entrepreneurs in and out of Ghana, and to seek to establish their own enterprises.

He said “opportunities exist for the diligent who apply themselves to exploiting the digital world and creating different kinds of work relevant to the emerging society”.

Cemented credentials

The Provost of the College of Education, Prof. Samuel Nii Ardey Codjoe, noted that the graduating class had students from over 50 other countries among the cohort, saying it cemented the university of Ghana’s place as the premiere university in Ghana.

In a speech read for her, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, said the university had chalked successes in the Vice–Chancellor’s Student Digitisation Initiative to allow for synchronous and asynchronous virtual learning.

She also noted that the university had taken pride of place in Ghana as the top ranked school in the Webometrics/Alper Doger school rankings.