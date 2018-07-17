Apostolic Church honours widows and aged

The Cape Coast branch of the Apostolic Church Ghana has honoured over 160 of its elderly members during this year’s Senior Citizens Day celebration
.
The church through its Widows and Aged Foundation celebrated widows and the elderly for their support and contributions to the growth of the church.
The beneficiaries whose ages ranged from 60 years and above were taken through medical screening and presented with pieces of cloth and tokens of money in appreciation for their efforts.
Appreciation
Speaking at the ceremony at the church premises in Cape Coast, the Apostle of the New Tafo Area of the Apostolic Church Ghana, Apostle Daniel Agbeteye urged Ghanaians to honour senior citizens while they were alive.
He said there was the need to appreciate their efforts while they were alive because throwing some big parties or eulogizing them when they were dead would not be of much importance.
“What is the benefit of doing a big funeral or saying sweet words about a person who was not well taken care of or appreciated when he was alive”, he quizzed.
Respect
Apostle Agbeteye called on the youth to show respect to the elderly in the society adding that old age was a gift from God.
He bemoaned the actions of some youth towards the elderly in the society saying “the upcoming generation are slowly losing their values and virtue and picking up vices which would not be beneficial to them”.
Apostle Daniel Agbeteye addressing the congregation
“Let us always remember that the aged are the wisdom of the society while the youth are the strength, therefore, it is necessary to accord the elderly all the respect due them”, he added.
The Cape Coast Area Superintendent of the Apostolic Church Ghana, Apostle Seth Opare said the celebration was a way of showing love to the aged as it gave them a sense of belonging.
He said most of them had contributed immensely to the progress of the church, therefore, the need for their efforts to be appreciated.