Afriyie Akoto mourns with former President Kufuor

GraphicOnline Oct - 06 - 2023 , 07:39

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, on Tuesday, October 4, 2023, paid a courtesy call on former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and his family at Peduase to commiserate with them.

This follows the death of the former First Lady of the Republic, Theresa Kufuor, the spouse of the former President.

The politician was accompanied by his wife, Genevive Akoto and the leadership of his national campaign team including Ken-Wuud Nuworsu, Co-Campaign Chairman and former Volta Regional Chair of NPP, Alfred Boye, Co-Campaign Chairman, Peter Oteng Darko, National Coordinator for the campaign, and Dr. Prince Amuzu Sokode, spokesperson for the campaign.

In a very solemn mood, the team led by Dr. Akoto, formed a queue and as custom demands, greeted the Kufuor family before being welcomed.

He later signed the book of condolence describing the death of the former First Lady as “a huge loss for the country” which will be felt by many, particularly, women and children whose causes she championed though various initiatives.

Prior to his visit, the former Minister of Food and Agriculture, paid a glowing tribute to the former First Lady on his official Facebook page, noting that “she left an indelible example for all Ghanaians by her unwavering support for her husband, H. E. John Agyekum Kufuor during his tenure as President from 2001 to 2009. Madam Theresa Kufuor was a storehouse of knowledge and provided her husband with wise counsel, playing her part in establishing him as arguably, he best President of Ghana”.

Dr. Akoto, a Cambridge University trained Economist who is a relative of former President Kufuor after performing the necessary customary rites, joined the family to welcome visitors who had gone to the Peduase residence of the former President to console the family.

Ghana’s longest serving Minister of Food and Agriculture in the 4th Republic, on Monday, October 2, 2023, announced the suspension of his campaign tour to the Ashanti Region following the demise of Theresa Kufuor whose sad event occurred on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

At a press conference held in Kumasi, Dr. Akoto said the suspension of his campaign was a sign of respect for the loss of the former First Lady.

He had officially scheduled to begin his week-long tour to the Ashanti Region from October 2 – 6, 2023, by holding strategic meetings with key party members at different locations in the region.

This was to scale up efforts in rallying support for his presidential bid.

The NPP goes to the polls on November 4, 2023, to select a presidential candidate who will lead the party to the 2024 general elections.

Dr. Akoto whi is number 3 on the ballot placed 4th at the Super Delegates Conference held on August 26, 2023.

Over 200,000 delegates are expected to vote in the National Delegates Conference on November 4, 2023.