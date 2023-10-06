Former TUC boss Appiagyei passes on

Daily Graphic Oct - 06 - 2023 , 07:25

A former Secretary-General of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (GTUC), Christian Appiagyei, has passed away.

He was 92.

A statement signed by the Deputy Secretary General of the labour union, Joshua Ansah, said the death occurred in Accra on September 15, after a short illness.

A one week observance of his passing will be held this morning at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Emmanuel Congregation, Dansoman from 7:30am to 8.30am, after which there will be a family gathering at his residence, opposite Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Dansoman last stop.

Tenure

A long-serving activist, Mr Appiagyei became the 16th administrative head of the TUC from 1993 to 2000, succeeding Augustine Yankey.

His tenure was considered a defining moment for organised labour as he took charge just at the time that Ghana’s Fourth Republic was birthed, thus leading organised labour to push for their Constitutional rights and freedom.

His tenure was considered a dicey relationship between labour and the elected National Democratic Congress government, which was led by Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr Appiagyei served two terms and was succeeded by Kwasi Adu-Amankwah when his tenure came to an end in 2000.