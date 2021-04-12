Accused persons, lawyers express shock following playback of Major Mahama's video

“Jesus!” That was the reaction of one of the lawyers when the videos detailing the gruesome murder of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was played at the Accra High Court Monday, April 12.
Some of the accused persons also had their hands on their chin and their head as they watched the disturbing videos.
The videos were played as evidence to buttress the case of the prosecution against the 14 accused persons standing trail.
“Kill him, burn him,” were some of the utterances of some residents at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region on May 29, 2017, where the late Major Mahama had been deployed to help curb illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.
Read also: Two people shot Major Mahama — Investigator
Some persons were seen in the video throwing bricks and logs at the then serving military officer, leading to his death.
The video was played for the accused persons, their counsel, and the jury.
Two versions of the video were played after which a slow motion version and a slideshow was also projected at the court presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu, a justice of the Supreme Court sitting as a High Court judge.
The slideshow, showed close shots of the perpetrators of the act in the video.
Read also: I did not believe Major Mahama was an armed robber — Witness
Not guilty
Major Mahama was lynched by an angry mob at Denkyira Obuasi in the early hours of May 29, 2017, when he was talking a walk.
The video recordings of how he was supposedly lynched went viral on various social media platforms.
Fourteen people, including William Baah, a former Assembly Member of Denkyira Obuasi, are standing trial in connection with the death of the military officer.
Others are Bernard Asamoah, alias Daddy; Kofi Nyarko, aka Abortion Akwasi Baah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi and Michael Anim.
The rest are Bismark Donkor, John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismark Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.
They have all pleaded not guilty to charges ranging from murder, abetment to murder and conspiracy to commit murder.