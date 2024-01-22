Accra’s population has outgrown volume of water produced - GWCL

The erratic supply of water in Accra is due to the increased population size, the Managing Director of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Dr Clifford Braimah, has said.

Residents in various parts of Accra have been complaining about water supply inconsistencies from the GWCL in recent times.

Responding to the issue in a radio interview on Accra-based Citi FM on Monday [January 22, 2024), the GWCL boss said his outfit had to upgrade its machinery to keep up with the increase in demand for water by Accra residents.

However, Dr Braimah lamented that lack of the required capital had become a major setback in the company’s plans to set up a new production site to augment the existing facilities.

"Already in Accra, the volume of water we produce, the population has outgrown it, and we are looking at putting up a new system at Kpong to boost our production but resource constraint has been the problem, Since 2017, 2018, we have been working and we have not settled on finances,” he said.

He further explained that since there was already a limited volume flowing into their system, some households would have to suffer a shortage in order to facilitate distribution in accordance to demand adding that, “but you cannot give everybody at the same time, otherwise some will not get.”

