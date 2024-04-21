Meet Ghana's first female Professor of Economics

Kweku Zurek Education Apr - 21 - 2024 , 09:32

Professor Grace Nkansa Asante has shattered a glass ceiling in Ghanaian academia, becoming the first woman in the country to be conferred the prestigious title of Professor of Economics.

This landmark achievement comes after her promotion at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where she is a faculty member in the Department of Economics.

Professor Nkansa Asante's journey to this historic milestone is a testament to her dedication and brilliance.

Her academic career spans nearly two decades, with a deep focus on Economic Policy Analysis, Monetary Economics, and Financial Economics.

Her expertise is not only valued within the walls of KNUST, where she currently serves as the Vice Dean at the Faculty of Social Sciences, but also extends beyond borders.

Professor Nkansa Asante holds a position as a Visiting Lecturer at the Joint Facility for Electives (JFE) of the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC).

The path Professor Nkansa Asante has carved is not solely defined by academic achievements.

Her commitment to public service is evident in her previous roles as a research officer for the Governance Division of the African Development Bank in Abidjan and a public administrator at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

Professor Nkansa Asante's dedication to her community extends beyond the professional sphere, as she is also an ordained priest in the Anglican Communion, serving at the Archbishop Thomas Cranmer Anglican Church at KNUST.

Professor Nkansa Asante's story is not just one of personal triumph, but also a beacon of inspiration for future generations of Ghanaian women, particularly those aspiring to careers in economics. Her groundbreaking achievement paves the way for a more inclusive and diverse academic landscape in Ghana.