UCC VC worried over safety of students in private hostels

Shirley Asiedu-Addo & Joana Kumi Education Feb - 02 - 2024 , 08:02

Students' patronage of private hostels in communities around the University of Cape Coast is increasingly compromising their safety and security.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, said the situation had led to an increase in the incidence of theft and robbery of students living in the communities.

Prof. Boampong said despite a number of new projects ongoing on campus, there were still deficits in infrastructure, particularly in students' residential facilities.

He indicated that those deficiencies in residential facilities on campus had left many of the students to seek accommodation in private hostels around campus and within the communities around the university.

Prof. Boampong said the unfortunate occurrences had the potential of undermining the collective efforts at ensuring the safety and security of students.

He stated this at the second session of the university's 56th congregation in Cape Coast.

The session saw 6,819 students graduating after their various sandwich programmes.

Out of the number, 578 had First Class, 3,493 had Second Class Upper Division, 1,946 had Second Class Lower Division, 581 had Third Class, while 220 had a Pass.

Effort

Prof. Boampong said as part of efforts to resolve the problem of inadequate residential facilities, the university invited some stakeholders and private companies to invest in residential facilities on campus, with some signing memoranda of understanding with the university but all to no avail.

However, he said the university was determined to construct residential facilities for students by working with the UCC branch of Ghana Universities Staff Superannuation Scheme.

Prof. Boampong however indicated that their Science Annex building project, which was started 15 years ago, had been completed awaiting inauguration and called for the prompt completion of all infrastructure on campuses.

Best ranked university

He stated that the university had maintained its rank as the topmost university in Ghana and West Africa, and among the top 10 universities in Africa according to Times Higher Education World University Ranking .

Prof. Boampong emphasised that UCC had also maintained its position as one of the leading research-intensive universities globally, saying the feat was unprecedented.

He further stated that the university's African Centre of Excellence for Coastal Resilience had obtained an international accreditation.

Valedictorian

The best graduating student, Eric Osei, who graduated with a cumulative grade point aggregate of 3.97 advised graduating students to adopt same tenacity in their studies for life.

He advised them to always persevere and urged them not to underestimate their capabilities.