GET Group tops all at 2023 GSTEP Challenge Awards

Beatrice Laryea Education Feb - 03 - 2024 , 11:51

THE Global Engineering Technology (GET) Group from the John Wesley Methodist Basic School in Accra were crowned the overall champions of the 2023 Ghana Science and Tech Explorer Prize (GSTEP) Challenge.

The awards ceremony, held at the Accra International Conference Centre last Thursday, saw the GET Group beat stiff competition from 99 other participating teams, which were drawn from various junior high schools in three regions – Greater Accra, Eastern and Ashanti, to take home the ultimate prize.

Passionate about addressing certain societal problems using their STEM knowledge, the GET Group, made up of six young innovators, produced an antisleep device for motorists, targeted at tackling the increasing road accidents in Ghana.

Their project captured the attention of the panel of judges during the pitching and exhibition process which won them the ultimate prize of GH₵70,000 worth of STEM equipment for their school, as well as a computer, citation and souvenirs from sponsors.

AquaSentry of the Services Primary and JHS from La in Accra emerged as the first runner-up, while Light Bearers of the El-Ntiaddo School Complex at Abaam in the Eastern Region won the second runner-up position.

Prizes

For their rewards, AquaSentry received GH₵45,000 worth of STEM products, while Light Bearers took home GH₵23,000 worth of STEM items.

Additionally, they each received a citation and several products from sponsors.

The GSTEP is a programme to encourage junior high school students to think about innovation and creativity in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) by developing solutions to problems in their local communities.

The teams, comprising four to six members, were selected out of 1,200 entries. They were introduced to the concept of prototyping to provide themwith the needed knowledge to develop models of their ideas.

Akosua Frema Osei Opare - Chief of Staff at the Presidency

The GSTEP initiative was put together by the DreamOval Foundation in partnership with MEST Africa, Foundervine, Challenge Works and DEXT Technology.

In attendance were the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Osu Mantse, Nortse Nii Nortey Owuo IV, the Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Togo and Benin, Madam Simone Giger, the Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr Eric Nkansah and experts in the field of STEM.

STEM education

Madam Osei Opare, who read a speech on behalf of President Nana Addo Dnakwa Akufo-Addo, said as part of its commitment to the advancement of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in the country, the government had commenced the development of 20 STEM centres and 10 model STEM senior high schoolsnationwide.

Some of these projects, she said were already operational, while the rest would be in operation later this year.

“In accordance with the government’s strategic education plan, targeted at increasing our science to humanity ratio from the current 40 to 60 to the desired 60 to 40 in favour of science, the government is repositioning our education system anchored on STEM education,” she said.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum - Minister of Education

“This is in recognition of the fact that today, our world essentially is driven by technology, energy, industry, agriculture, medicine and health, clean air and water, transportation, sanitation, management and conservation of natural resources,” she said.

Commitment

The Education Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to STEM education in the country and commended the organisers of the GSTEP Challenge for reinforcing the STEM agenda.

“My heartfelt appreciation goes to the GSTEP organisers for such an innovation. Your target of students at this level — junior high school is something that we truly appreciate,” DrAdutwum stated.